Robert Francis Morrell, Jr
Traverse City - Robert Francis Morrell, Jr., 75, of Traverse City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Munson Hospice House. Robert was born on July 7, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Robert F. and Lucretia (Quartarolo) Morrell, Sr. He married the love of his life Marellene Wedig on June 3, 1967, in Cincinnati.
Robert truly loved his family and was always eager to teach them about the world. He was a generous and jolly host who enjoyed welcoming people into his home. He always made everyone laugh.
Robert had been employed as a mechanical design engineer and worked in the toy industry. He helped develop many of the toys that kids still play with today. He was a "Mr. Fix It", he could repair anything. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church as well as the Knights of Columbus.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marellene; a son Robert F. (Michele) Morrell, III and their children; Elise and Jacob, a daughter, Rachael (Tom) Johnson and their children; Julia and Eddie and a son, Zachary A. (Brandy) Morrell. Also surviving are a brother, John (Lois) Morrell and a sister, Carole Morrell, a brother-in-law, Daniel (Paula) Wedig, a sister-in-law, Beth (Gary) Mueller as well as many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Robert's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial donation to The Father Fred Foundation, 826 Hastings St, Traverse City, MI 49686, or the charity of your choice
