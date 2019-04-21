|
Robert Glueck, DDS
Cincinnati - Robert Charles Glueck, DDS, age 75, passed away on April 15, 2019. Cherished father of Robert (Gayle) Glueck, Jr. and Jeffrey Glueck, brother of Joy Partridge, Carol Berry, Gerald Glueck, Mary Alice Pojanowski and the late William Glueck. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 7820 Beechmont Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45255. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Clermont County Special Olympics, 2040 US-50, Batavia, OH 45103.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019