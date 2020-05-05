Robert Gohman
Cincinnati - Robert G.Gohman, 86, of Delhi, OH passed away on Mon, May 4, 2020.
He was born in Cincinnati, OH on Sept. 20, 1933 to the late Joseph and Elsie Gohman (nee Helmes).
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his Brother, Joseph Gohman, Jr..
Robert is survived by his beloved Wife of 66 years, Margaret A. Gohman (nee Pritchett); Daughter, Kimberly Gohman; two nephews Edward MIller and Gary Miller; one niece Carol Giffin as well as a host of other family members and friends.
Services are private at this time.and under the direction of Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Side Chapel.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2020.