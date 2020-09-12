Robert Gregory Sabelhaus
The legacy and life philosophy of Robert "Bob" Sabelhaus, born April 11, 1948, will forever be remembered as carpe diem. This motto guided his daily actions, prompting him to seize every available opportunity to express his generosity, kindness, optimism and love.
He lived in Nantucket, Massachusetts and Naples, Florida and died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home in Nantucket after a battle with cancer, which he fought with grace and dignity. He was 72 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Melanie (Radlick), his son, Robert Sabelhaus, Jr. married to Kate Sabelhaus and his daughter, Alexa Talamo married to Gerardo Talamo who have two beautiful daughters—Sofia and Marina, who adored their "Papa." His three siblings Debbie Simpson, John Sabelhaus and Vicki Harper and many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews live in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bob graduated in 1966 from Reading High School in Cincinnati where he was a three-sport athlete and best known for scoring the winning shot at the buzzer during a conference championship basketball game. He graduated from Ohio University with a BBA from the College of Business Administration, where he played freshman football and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. His time as a busboy at the ADPi sorority house turned out to be fateful, as this is where he met his wife whom he married in 1970. To this day, she calls him "busboy Bob."
Bob enjoyed a 36-year career in corporate management, sales and marketing in the financial services industry. His capacity to build and motivate sales teams was a hallmark of his career. He began his career with Merrill Lynch in Cleveland as a broker in 1972 and went on to become a member of the Legg Mason management team and Senior Executive Vice President and Divisional Director of Smith Barney in Baltimore.
He was a member of both the Naples Yacht Club and Royal Poinciana Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Bob's friends feel "he is leaving a part of himself in all who were blessed to be his friend." A graveside funeral service and interment will be held on Saturday, September 19 at the Little Cemetery, 24 Somerset Road in Nantucket, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial contribution be made to: Nantucket Cottage Hospital Foundation, 57 Prospect St., Attn: Foundation, Nantucket, MA 02554, in memory of Bob Sabelhaus.
For online guestbook, please visit wwwjohnlawrencefuneralhome.com
