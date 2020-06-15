Robert Grethel
Anderson Township - Robert Grethel, 79, went home to the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Sue (nee Bevilacqua), his son, Jeff Grethel (Helen), his daughters: Amy O'Leary (Brian) and Lisa Belden, five grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.Bob was in the insurance business for 60 years, and was very involved in the community through Kiwanis and other organizations. Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Beechmont Avenue at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 20. All are welcome to attend. Memorial gifts to the Cincinnati Alzheimer's Association or Queen City Hospice are suggested.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.