Robert H. Heil
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 60 years to Elda Heil (nee Trotta) loving father of Bob (Julie) Heil, Lynne (Brad) Seaburn and Ray (Kim) Heil, dear grandfather of Dan (Serenity), Christina (Anthony), Eric (Natalie), Amanda (Bob), Brandon, Donny and great-grandfather of Lucy, Holly, William, Lleyton, Gryffin, Adalind and Knox, dear brother of the late John Heil and brother-in-law of Betty Heil. Passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Visitation will be TONIGHT, March 6th 5-8PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Mass will be 10:30AM Saturday, March 7th at St. Antoninus Church. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020