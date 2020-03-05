Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Heil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Heil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Heil Obituary
Robert H. Heil

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of 60 years to Elda Heil (nee Trotta) loving father of Bob (Julie) Heil, Lynne (Brad) Seaburn and Ray (Kim) Heil, dear grandfather of Dan (Serenity), Christina (Anthony), Eric (Natalie), Amanda (Bob), Brandon, Donny and great-grandfather of Lucy, Holly, William, Lleyton, Gryffin, Adalind and Knox, dear brother of the late John Heil and brother-in-law of Betty Heil. Passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Visitation will be TONIGHT, March 6th 5-8PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Mass will be 10:30AM Saturday, March 7th at St. Antoninus Church. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now