HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-3737
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Cincinnati - Robert H. Kyle, 64, of Cincinnati, OH died suddenly on Monday March 18, 2019. Survived by daughters Bobbie (Michael) Sauer and Brandi (Raphael) Hurier; grandchildren Xander, Reese, Dean, and Daphne; sister Jackie Covert, one niece and one nephew. Visitation will be Thursday March 28 from 6-8pm at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Ave 45230. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bobbie or Brandi. More info at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
