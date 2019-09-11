|
|
Robert H. Rumpke
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Dolores Rumpke (nee Geers) for 69 years. Loving father of Norma (Gary) Rapien, Carol (Giles) Krabbe, Rob (Linda) Rumpke, Janet (Paul) Bresciani, Julie (Jeff) Wells and Mary (Todd) Dwire. Dear grandfather of Michelle, Erik, Paul, Laura, Philip, Michael, Marc, Elise, Elena, Alyssa, Zach, Kaylee and Luke, and great grandfather of 13. Brother of Herman Rumpke, Sr. Marianna Rumpke, S.N.D., Dorothy Compton and the late Albert Rumpke, Edward Rumpke, Virginia Ollinger and Ray Rumpke. Also survived by nieces, nephews and numerous relatives. Rob passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at age 90. Visitation at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, Friday (9/13), from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, C/O St. Clement Church. Full obituary at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019