Maineville - Robert H. Sandridge of Maineville. Beloved husband of Susan Sandridge and the late Jackie Sandridge. Loving step-father of Tucker (Lisa) Roe, Taylor (Theresa) Roe, Drew Henderson, Michael (Carole) Henderson, and Sheila (Scott) Springer. Cherished grandfather of several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Dear brother of Jeanie Shephard. Proud uncle of a niece and nephew. Passed away May 7, 2020 at the age of 77. Robert was a member of the Oxford Masonic Lodge. Due to current health concerns linked to COVID-19, the family will be holding private services. For those that wish to view the service live, please visit his obituary page on the funeral home website starting at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 12. Interment Hopewell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be directed to Heartland Hospice.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
