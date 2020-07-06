1/
Robert H. Schell
Beloved husband of the late Effie (nee Lynch) and dear friend of Mary Izor. Son of the late Anna (Amman) and Andrew Schell. Dear brother of Rosemary (late Ronald) Meyer, brother-in-law to Deanna (late Norbert) and brother to the late Antoinette (Robert) Pelstring, late Mildred (Robert) Ballman, late Ruth (Donald) Schenk, late Alberta (Thomas) Breslin , late Rita, late Andrew (Dorothy). Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bob graduated from Roger Bacon High School in 1944 and was a proud World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. Passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday, July 4. Visitation at St. Clement Catholic Church on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, E. Ross Avenue, St. Bernard, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati , P.O, Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263 or to St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine Street, St. Bernard, OH 45217. Online condolences may be made at www.HodappFuneralHome.com. Hodapp Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
