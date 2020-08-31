Robert Headlee
Colerain Twp. - Robert L. Headlee, much beloved husband of his late wife, Alison, much loved and cherished father of five daughters Virginia "Ginny" (late Michael) Miller, Linda (John) Cloud, Susan (Terry) Moeller, Sandra (William) Heckel and Alison (Mark) Whitaker. "Pocky" will be severely missed by 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and his close friends. Dear son of the late Paul and Rowena Headlee and brother of the late Bruce Headlee. Died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd., Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be restricted to family members, however the graveside service is open to anyone wishing to attend at 2 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road. The procession will leave the funeral home at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army, 6381Center Hill Ave., Cincinnati 45232 or the American Lung Association
, 4050 Executive Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45241. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com
. Masks will be required.