Robert Hertsenberg
Cincinnati - Hertsenberg, Robert "Bob", devoted husband of the late Janet "Jayne" (nee Bacon) Hertsenberg. Loving father of Robert (Connie) II, John (Lynne) Hertsenberg, Diane (Mike) McDonald, William, Jerry, Jenny, Al Hertsenberg, cherished grandfather of 19, great grandfather of 24, dear brother of Charles Hertsenberg, Ann Buchanan, Betty Raymond, Helen Schweier , the late Paul Hertsenberg and Marian Wittkamp Died June 14, 2019 at the age of 89. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, 45238. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, 45233. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Elder High School Scholarship Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Right to Life, 1802 West Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45239. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 19, 2019