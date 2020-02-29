|
Robert Hogue
Cincinnati - Hogue, Robert "Bob", devoted husband of Bonnie (nee Ruwan) Hogue, loving father of Rob (Denise) and Mike (Stephanie) Hogue. Cherished grandfather of Ashley (Joey) Jackson, Mitchell, Taylor and Jake Hogue. Son of the late Victor and Viola Hogue. Brother of the late Ron (Nancy, living) Hogue. Bob was a U.S Marine Veteran and a retired Cincinnati Firefighter. Passed away February 28, 2020 at the age of 74. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238 from 9 AM until service at 11 AM. IN lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 522 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45227. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020