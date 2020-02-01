Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert House
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert House

Add a Memory
Robert House Obituary
Robert House

West Chester - Robert J. House loving son of the late Mary E. (House) Boswell and Rodney House, beloved brother of Philip (Debi), Rodney Wayne (Debbie) and Lisa (Jerry) Cunningham. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Robert passed away January 31, 2020, at the age of 58. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -