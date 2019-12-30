Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
E.C. Nurre Funeral Home
Amelia, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
7:00 PM
E.C. Nurre Funeral Home
Amelia, OH
View Map
Cincinnati - Robert "Woody" Hurst, formerly of Amelia, passed away on December 29, 2019 at the age of 75. He was the husband of 55 years to Betty Hurst (nee Gibson). Father of Sherry (Bobby) Pigott, Donna (Doug) Meyer, and Robert Hurst. Grandfather of Amanda, Blake, Lily (Jakob), Emily (Brian), and Jordan (Emily). Great-grandfather of Judah, Remy, Royal, and Ruby. Brother of Wanda Walters, Jimmy Hurst, Johnny Hurst, the late Margie Bradford, Ann Hurst, Nina Williams, and Mae Bowling. Also survived by his beloved dog "Fonz". Visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Wednesday January 1, 2020 from 6:00 PM until time of services at 7:00 PM. Interment at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -