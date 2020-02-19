Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Robert Christen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
3720 St. Martin Place
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Christen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Christen


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robert J. Christen Obituary
Robert J. Christen

Cleves - Robert J. Christen, beloved husband of Christine. Loving father to Abby (Patrick) Reed, and was Bob to Lucy and Ethan Reed. Bob was past Vice-President of C.H.C Fabricating and Manufacturing. He was a member of Clovernook Country Club. Passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Age 76. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 24th from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 10:30AM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St. Martin Place (45211). In lieu of flowers, donations requested to or to Children's Hospital. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -