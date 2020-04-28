|
|
Robert J. Coop
Cincinnati - Robert J. Coop, age 103, Son of John W. and Anna E. Coop (Nee Feldman), predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy (Dori), son Richard and son-in-law Brian Fabel. Loving father of James, Joan Pugh and Patrice Fabel. Devoted Grandfather of Jessica Wetzel (Shawn), Thomas Coop, Benjamin Pugh (Jennifer), Ryan Fabel, and Kyle Fabel. Also survived by great-grandchildren Benjamin, Matthew and Jacob Wetzel and Todd, Shawn, and Reagen Pugh. Longtime resident of Indian Hill, US Army Veteran of WWII and lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan. Due to the current pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial followed by a Celebration of Life will be held at St. Gertrude's Parish, 6543 Miami Avenue, Madeira, Ohio at a future date. Memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice or the USO. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020