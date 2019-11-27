|
Robert J. "Bob" Hesse
Cincinnati - Hesse, Robert J. "Bob," Beloved husband for 56 years of Mary (nee Dittelberger) Hesse. Loving father of David (Louise) Hesse, Cheryl Hesse (Donald Fong), Julie (Tim) James, Laura (Mike) Didusch, and Krista (Darryl) Moore. Cherished grandpa of 12. Great grandpa of 4. Dear brother of Shirley Robbe, Cliff Hesse and the late Ron Hesse. Bob was a firefighter for over 30 years with the City of Cincinnati. Passed away on November 26th at the age of 81. Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30th from 9:30am until time of Memorial Mass at 11am at St. Joseph Church, 25 E Harrison Ave, North Bend, OH 45052. Memorials may be made to the TRAM Food Pantry c/o of St. Joseph Church or .
www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019