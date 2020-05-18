Robert J. "Bob" Kieffer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. "Bob" Kieffer

Delhi - Beloved husband of 54 years to Barbara Kieffer (nee Scheve), loving father of Cindy (John) Doran and Chris (Amy) Kieffer, dear grandfather of Will, Annie, Kate, Ben, Bobby and Gabe, dear brother of Rosemary (the late Jack) Costigan and the late Daniel (Ann- still living) Kieffer, uncle of several nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Age 81. Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JDRF of Southwest Ohio, 8050 Hosbrook Rd. Suite 314, Cinti, OH 45236. www.vittstermeranderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved