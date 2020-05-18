Robert J. "Bob" Kieffer
Delhi - Beloved husband of 54 years to Barbara Kieffer (nee Scheve), loving father of Cindy (John) Doran and Chris (Amy) Kieffer, dear grandfather of Will, Annie, Kate, Ben, Bobby and Gabe, dear brother of Rosemary (the late Jack) Costigan and the late Daniel (Ann- still living) Kieffer, uncle of several nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Age 81. Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JDRF of Southwest Ohio, 8050 Hosbrook Rd. Suite 314, Cinti, OH 45236. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020.