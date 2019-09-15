Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Robert Priebe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Priebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Priebe


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert J. Priebe Obituary
Robert J. Priebe

Mason - Beloved husband of Elnor Priebe (nee Fruechtnicht) for 70 years. Devoted father of Steve (Pattie) Priebe, Lynne (James) Massey and Christy (Ian) Frank. Cherished grandfather of Luke, Katie, Rachel, Claire, Madeline and Thomas. Great-grandfather of Charlee, Tyson, Crosby and Melanie. Dear brother of Don Priebe and the late Ken and George Priebe. Departed on September 12, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16th from 10 am until Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Memorial donations may be made to the at www.alz.org/cincinnati/donate. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now