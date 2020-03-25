Services
Robert J. Trainor

Robert J. Trainor

Robert J. Trainor beloved husband of Carol L. Trainor (nee Smith) devoted father of Stephen R. (Michelle) Trainor and Crystal R. (Larry) Collins, brother of the late Bruce A. Trainor, also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Died Mar. 24, 2020 at age 65 years. Residence Mt. Carmel. Service Private. Memorials to or West Clermont Youth Sports. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
