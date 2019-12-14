|
|
Robert Jerome Bushorn
Charlotte - Robert Jerome Bushorn, age 70, died at home of natural causes on December 10, 2019. Bob was born on June 15, 1949 in Milan, Indiana to Virgil and Willamae Bushorn. Bob is survived by his wife, Lee Ann; brother, Gary (Mary Lynn); daughters, Annada (Adam) and Claire (Isaac); grandchildren, Mira, Miles, Willa, and Tilly Mae; beloved nieces and nephews; along with two cherished exchange students, Yumiko and Sarit, and a circle of close friends. Open memorial services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 16th at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlotte at 234 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor his memory through an act of loving-kindness. If so inspired, the family would find comfort in hearing about these acts. Those messages can be emailed to [email protected] Alternatively, donations may be made to the Insight Mediation Community of Charlotte or Amnesty International. For the full obituary, please visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019