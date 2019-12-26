Services
Robert Fredenburgh
Robert John "Rj" Fredenburgh


2000 - 2019
Robert John "Rj" Fredenburgh Obituary
Robert John "RJ" Fredenburgh

Cincinnati - Robert John "R.J." Fredenburgh, beloved son of Melissa (Dale) Masten and Christian Fredenburgh. Cherished brother of Cameron Masten, Brady Masten, Augustus Fredenburgh, and Romy Fredenburgh. Loving grandson of Linda and Mark Waggener and Melinda Gilbert. Best friend of Josh Nickol. Passed away suddenly, Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at the age of 19. R.J. was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and was studying Accounting at the University of Cincinnati. He had a passion for basketball, was a loyal friend, and loved his brothers, sister, and dogs dearly. R.J. was an immense presence and lit up any room he entered; he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Private Funeral Services were held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in R.J.'s name are requested to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Southwest Ohio (www.namiswoh.org). Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. (www.mrfh.com)
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
