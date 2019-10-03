|
Robert John Reckman
- - RECKMAN, Robert John. Beloved husband of 48 years to Holly Smith Reckman. Devoted father to Wendy Ann Knight (Douglas), Robin Beth Sams (Edward), Kelly Kate Reckman (deceased), and Erin Grace Balster (Bryce). Much loved Papa to Mia Dressell, Kaitlin Dressell, Maddy Sams, Marissa Sams, Mason Sams, Andrew Knight, Lauren Knight, Micheal Balster and Grace Balster.
Bob was a graduate of Indian Hill High School, 1967 and University of Cincinnati, 1971. Brother to Albert Reckman (Judy), Kenneth Reckman (deceased), Thomas Reckman, ( deceased), Barbara Breeden (Brad), Joan Bickel (Jim), and Dale Reckman (Mary). He entertained his many nieces and nephews with his unique and unusual sense of humor.
He was an avid fisherman and sport shooter who never knew a lake, river or fish he didn't like. Very special thanks to the devoted doctors and caregivers at Barrett Cancer Center and Hospice of Cincinnati. Donations directed to the Madeira Schools Foundation: 7465 Loannes Dr. Madeira, Ohio, 45243, or the Loveland Schools Foundation: 757 S. Lebanon Rd., Loveland, Ohio, 45140.
Celebration of life, October 26, Montgomery Inn, 11 am - 2:30 pm, light luncheon and cash bar.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019