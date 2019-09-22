|
Robert Johnson
Cincinnati - Robert Clarke Johnson, age 93, passed away August 30, 2019. Bob was born March 6, 1926 in Gary, Indiana to the late C. Elmer and Mabel (Anderson) Johnson. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary in 1944, then served for two years in the US Navy as a sonar technician on the U.S.S. Nicholson in the Western Pacific during WWII. Bob graduated from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey in 1950 and married Lillian Anna Darwesh on August 20, 1950. Bob served as Minister of Music at First Presbyterian Church, Arkansas City, Kansas for three years prior to moving to Cincinnati where he served as Minister of Music at Knox Presbyterian church for 18 years. During this time, he received his Master's of Music in Choral Conducting from CCM. Bob and Lillian moved to Kettering in 1972 where he served as Minister of Music at Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Making a career change in 1978 and relocating to Saint Louis, Bob became a district sales manager for Schulmerich Carillon and Handbells. Upon his retirement from Schulmerich in 1989 he and Lillian returned to Cincinnati to be closer to family and friends. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Lillian and four children, Marcy Johnson of Bellevue, KY, Claudia (Jack) Gruber of Cincinnati, David (Molly) Johnson of Charlotte, NC and Sara Skolnick of Cincinnati; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; his brother, Warren (Linda) Johnson of Salem, OR; and several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Richard Johnson and his wife Emma, and his sister Margaret Powell and her husband Robert. The Johnson family expresses gratitude and thanks to all the caregivers of Heartland Hospice. A celebration of life for Bob will take place September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church at Michigan and Observatory Ave. Cin. OH 45208. A time to greet Bob's family will be held immediately following the service in the church's Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed in Bob's memory to Knox Presbyterian Church Youth Ministry. Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019