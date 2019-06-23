|
Robert Jones
Cincinnati - Jones, Robert "Bob", devoted husband of 63 years to Carole (nee Broerman) Jones, loving father of Michael (Jennifer) Jones, Michelle (Raymond) Glutz, Daniel (Judy) Jones, Steven (Peggy) Jones, Lori Ostmann, cherished grandfather of Matthew (Sheena) Meyer, Nichole (James) Alcorn, Robert (Reece) Jones, Zachary (Aurora) Jones, Kevin Jones, Ryan Ostmann, Jake Ostmann, Emma Jones, Adam Jones, great grandfather of Caitlyn, Luke, Claire, Coralee, Clayton, Christian, Cohen, Corbin, Ellison, and dear brother of the late Dorothy Poremba. Bob was a Korean War Navy Veteran and a City of Cincinnati retired Policeman. Passed away surrounded by family, June 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Antoninus Endowment Fund or Joseph House, 1526 Republic St, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 23, 2019