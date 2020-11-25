Robert Keith Thomas
Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Patty" (nee Gallagher) Thomas. Loving son of the late Irene Thomas & Robert Neil Thomas, stepson of the late Eileen Thomas. Dear brother of Lois (Burnett) & Ed Babey, Harry D. Thomas and Rosanne (Masters) Thomas, Karen Ansberry (Kevin) and Ki Rohrich and brother-in-law of Michael & Elizabeth Gallagher. Dearest uncle of Amanda (Thomas) & Michael Franks, John Thomas, David Thomas, Michael & Bridget Babey and the late Christopher Babey, Lesley A. (Gallagher) & Norman B. Tchorz, Kelly M. (Gallagher) & Wyatt Sidley, Sam, Eli, Zoe & Izzy Ansberry. Great uncle of Zachary, Jordan, Rachel & Atticus Franks, Roman & Sawyer Tchorz and Sunny & Delilah Sidley. Passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 63. Catholic Committal Blessing will be held graveside at Oak Hill Cemetery on Monday, November 30 at 11 a.m. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, 644 Linn St., Cincinnati, OH 45203, or Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com