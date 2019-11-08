|
|
Robert "Bob" Klug
Cheviot - beloved husband of late Joan Klug (nee Longland) for 68 years. Loving father of Beverly (Marvin McCall) Klug, Suzanne (Bob) Thum, Robert J. Klug II, Paul (Phoebe Brown) Klug, Thomas Klug and Marjorie (Phil) Miller. Devoted Grandfather of Andrea Tinsley, Josh Phillips, Melissa Saladonis, Alex Klug, the late Philip Love, Katie Fay, Kristy Gardner, Celia Weingartner, Emma Klug, Jackson Klug, Ryan Klug, Sarah Klug, Nicholas Haussler and P. Elizabeth Norris. Great-grandfather of Olivia, Holden, Cadence, Annah, Ian, Xander, Isabelle, Gus and Maren. Dear brother of the late Louis Klug, the late Rev. Richard Klug, and Edward Klug. Passed away November 6, 2019, age 90. Bob was a graduate of Elder High School and attended business school at the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University. He owned several businesses in Cheviot including "Tummy Treats" until retirement in 2001. Bob was active in local politics, beginning in 1950. He served several terms as Cheviot City Councilman, was a member of the Cheviot Democratic Club, the Green Township Democratic Club (Central Committee, and as Precinct Executive), the Cheviot Fire Association and Cheviot Eagles. He was Scout Master of Troop 662, Boy Scouts of America, and coached the St. Martin's Pony League Youth football team. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 9:15-10:15am at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Memorial Mass to follow 10:30 am at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, Bridgetown. Burial of ashes follows immediately at Bridgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cincinnati Area Senior Services, 644 Linn St Suite 304, Cincinnati, OH 45203
Cassdelivers.org/support-cass/
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019