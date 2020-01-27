Services
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 728-3460
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. "Bob" Clark

Add a Memory
Robert L. "Bob" Clark Obituary
Robert L. "BOB" CLARK

Cincinnati - age 85, passed away on January 25, 2020. Robert was born in Dearborn County, Indiana to Fred and Cleo Clark. Robert was married to Bobbie Clark for 64 years. He was preceded in death by wife; daughter, Karen Farthing; grandson, Robert Matthew Clark; parents; siblings, Mary Lou Luke, Janice Fay Mergenthal, Myrna Lea Rohner and Keith Clark. Robert is survived by son, Greg (Laura) Clark; son-in-law, Mike Farthing; grandchildren, Gracie, Sarah, Lauren and Bill; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Hadley; siblings, Hazel Schuck, Cathy Wasson and Fred Clark. Robert will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Memorial Services will be at 10:30 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The First Presbyterian Church of Harrison, Ohio, 115 South Vine Street, Harrison, Ohio 45030. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Harrison, Ohio, Building Fund, 115 South Vine Street, Harrison, Ohio 45030. Arrangements by The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -