Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine St.
St. Bernard, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Clement Church
4536 Vine St
St. Bernard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Derrenkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Derrenkamp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert L. Derrenkamp Obituary
Robert L. Derrenkamp

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Virginia Schaffer Derrenkamp and the late Mary L. Derrenkamp. Dear father of Michael (Kim) Derrenkamp, Diane (Willy) Wilson and the late Robert Derrenkamp, Jr. Step-father of Jim, Jerry, Jeff, Justin and the late John Schaffer. Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Dorothy Anneken and John Derrenkamp. Brother-in-law of Doris Derrenkamp. Bob passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 77. He was a member of St. Patrick's K of C #1747. Visitation at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, Tuesday, March 19, from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to Roger Bacon High School or . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.