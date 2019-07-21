|
|
Robert L. Doud
Montgomery - 94, passed away on July 5, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital following a brief illness. Bob was born May 28, 1925 to Mervyn Doud and Lillian Mae Havlin Doud, and he grew up in Norwood, Ohio. He enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from Norwood High School in 1943. Bob was a flight engineer on the B-24 during World War II and rose to the rank of technical sergeant and top turret gunner as a member of the 765th Bomb Squadron, 461st Bomb Group, 15th Army Air Force in Italy. He enjoyed many reunion trips with members of the battalion, including a tour of Cerignola, Italy in 1993. He was devoted to his wife Eunice "Booka" Conover Doud. They met in kindergarten, and began dating after the war. They married on July 31, 1948. They raised two sons, Kim Doud (Janet) and Kerry Doud (Candy). In addition to his wife and sons, Bob is survived by his three grandchildren--Aaron Doud (Priska), Janel Mason (Patrick), and Kyle Doud, and three great-grandchildren--Luca Doud, Maria Mason, Micah Mason and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Bob on Sunday, July 28, at 2:30 pm at the Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home at 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241, with the Reverend Paul Sittason Stark officiating. The family will receive guests at a gathering at 1:30 pm and a reception will follow the service in the basement of Mihovk-Rosenacher. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, 10209 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241, on Monday, July 29 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019