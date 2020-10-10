Robert "Bob" L. Metz
Okeana, OH - Age 79 passed away on October 9, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Donna (Ochs) Metz; father of Bryan (Debbie) Metz and Beverly Uphus; grandfather of Brittany (Calvin) Stanley; Austin Uphus, Amber Smith and the late Casie Uphus; great grandfather of Rhett and Remi Stanley; brother of Ed (Loretta) and Tom (Carol) Metz. Visitation at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, Ohio on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church Bereavement Committee, PO Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
