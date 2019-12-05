Services
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert L. Smith


1940 - 2019
Robert L. Smith Obituary
Robert L. Smith

Goshen - Robert Lynn Smith of Goshen, OH. Born on July 18, 1940 in Ripley, TN. Passed peacefully on December 4, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of 59 years to Phyllis Ann (nee Mann) Smith. Loving father of Lana (John) Stevens and Allen Smith. Caring grandfather of Aja Lynn "nee Pettit" (Cristian) Pivaral and Eva Smith. Dear brother of Betty (Russell) Cox and the late June Casey, Ann Craig and Susan Elam. Brother-in-law of James Elam. Cherished son of the late Robert Edward and Era Lou Nettie (nee Shands) Smith. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Friends will be received on Saturday, December 7, 9 AM - 11 AM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will begin at 11 AM. Interment, Myers Cemetery, Goshen, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Remember
