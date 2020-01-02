|
|
Robert L. Weeks
Lebanon - Robert L. Weeks, 87, of Lebanon, OH passed away Sunday December 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held January 4, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri-County 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH. Viewing is 1- 3pm with memorial service at 3pm. Donations can be made in Bob's honor to ® America Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020