Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Weeks

Add a Memory
Robert L. Weeks Obituary
Robert L. Weeks

Lebanon - Robert L. Weeks, 87, of Lebanon, OH passed away Sunday December 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held January 4, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri-County 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH. Viewing is 1- 3pm with memorial service at 3pm. Donations can be made in Bob's honor to ® America Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -