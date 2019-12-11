|
Robert Lee
Madeira - Robert Edward "Bob" Lee, 89, of Madeira, OH, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his wives, Elinor M. Lee (2003), and Elizabeth Forg Lee (2013.) He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ellen (Rob) Elliott and Ella Schweppe and six grandchildren, Hannah (Chase) Sawyer, Alex Schweppe, Katie Schweppe, Jack Schweppe, John Elliott, and Mark Elliott. He graduated from Baldwin Wallace College on the GI Bill after serving in the Korean War and spent his entire career with Procter & Gamble, retiring in 1989. Affectionately known as "The General," Bob was known for his sense of humor, "think big" personality, generosity, and community service. He served as President of Madeira Swim & Tennis Club, Madeira Councilman and Vice-Mayor, Co-founder and President of Madeira Schools Foundation as well on many committees for the Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church and Madeira City Schools. A memorial service and celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Madeira-Silverwood Presbyterian Church, 8000 Miami Avenue, Madeira, OH 45243. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Il (60611) or pulomaryfibrosis.org or Madeira Schools Foundation, 7465 Loannes Dr. Madeira (45243) 45243 or madeiraschoolsfoundation.org. Condolences may be shared on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019