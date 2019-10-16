Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Lee Morgan Obituary
Robert Lee Morgan

Colerain Twp. - Age 83, passed away October 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Peggy Ann Morgan (nee Chamberlain), father of Robert (Wendy) Morgan II and Pam (the late Roger) Lucas, grandfather of 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Visitation Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd, Ross, Ohio on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9AM until time of service at 11AM. Memorials can be made to . www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
