Cincinnati - Robert Lee Tharp 74, of Cincinnati Passed away on February 7, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday February 13, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave. The full obituary is online at www.springgrove.org, online condolences may be given there as well. Memorials in Robert's memory may be given to Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, PO Box 931517 Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
