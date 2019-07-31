|
Robert Lotshaw
Florence - Robert R. Lotshaw, 78 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Robert was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to his late parents, Raymond R. Lotshaw and Luella Strotman Lotshaw. He is also preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Keist. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Johnson Lotshaw; his children, Lisa Keist, Krista Bruns (Joseph), and Scott Lotshaw (Karen); his grandchildren, Matthew Keist, Charlie Lotshaw, Cooper Lotshaw, Elliot Bruns, Henry Bruns, and Kyla Bruns; his stepchildren, Daniel Jocobson (Masumi), Andrew Jacobson (Darien), and Meaghan Mullin (Craig); Step Grandchildren, Liam Mullin, Carys Mullin, and Quinn Mullin, Alex Jacobson, Ben Jacobson, and Maika Jacobson; and one sister, Kay Cramblit. Robert retired as a curator from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. He loved to fish, play poker, and especially to travel. He was a graduate of the Ohio State University and was an avid Buckeye fan. Robert's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Household 4 at Rosedale Green for the exceptional care he received while in their care. Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 31, 2019