Robert "Bob" Lucas Bradley



Goshen - Robert "Bob" Lucas Bradley of Goshen, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 68 years to Marilyn Gail (nee Burton) Bradley. Loving father of Lynn (Ron Baird) Couch, Lisa (Charles) Anderson, Luanna Heist, Robert (XiaoYa) Bradley II, Laura (Tim) Dennison and the late Randall Bradley. Proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Edith Hornsby, John Bradley and the late Mildred Jacobs, Jewel Tarvin, Hattie Perry, Ken, Harry and Dale Bradley. Cherished son of the late William Lucas and Annie Belle (nee Kiser) Bradley. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 12 Noon at Pleasant Plain Presbyterian Church, 10198 St. Rt. 132, Pleasant Plain, where friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of service. Interment with military honors, Goshen Cemetery, Goshen. Memorial donations may be made to the Goshen Alumni Association, PO Box 113, Goshen, OH 45122.









