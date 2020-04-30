Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
Robert Meyer
Colerain Township - Beloved husband of the late Helen Meyer (nee Kurre) for 58 years. Devoted father of Pam (Rick) McCreary, Robyn (Dan) Herrmann and Barb (Paul) Weber. Grandfather of Richard "Mike" (Karen), Robert "Matt" (Gina), Jason (Ali), Allison (Andy), Jamie (Casey) and Chris (Katelyn), great-grandfather of Rachael, Meghan, Jake and Sophie and great-great-grandfather of Madison and Makena. Bob proudly owned and operated Bob Meyer's Auto Body Shop in Lockland for 30 years. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Clovernook Country Club. Bob retired with his wife, Helen to Pompano Beach, Florida for 20 years. Two years after his wife's passing, he moved back to Cincinnati to be with his family. Bob was also a member of the Elks Club and loved the Cincinnati Reds. Departed on April 24, 2020 at the age of 97. If desired, donations may be made to . A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann Church for immediate family only. A celebration of Bob's life will occur later. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
