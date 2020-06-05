Robert "Bob" Morrow
Deer Park - Robert Edgar "Bob" "Bardahl" Morrow passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. Bob was born in Decatur, GA on May 21, 1935 to the late Edgar Charles and Helen Taylor Morrow. He is survived by two loving children, Barbara Jo Morrow (John Baldridge) of Surf City, NC and Karl William Morrow (Susan Bachman) of Canton, GA and his friend of 61 years and beloved girlfriend of 25 years, Wanda Owens of Cincinnati. A lifelong "car guy", his overwhelming passion was for old cars - restoring, repairing and showing them. He earned numerous awards and trophies in regional car shows. He was an active member of the National Cadillac-LaSalle Club, Cadillac Club Buckeye Region, DeSota Club, Ohio Valley GTO Club, Knights of the 20th Century and the Antique Automobile Club of America. For many years, he authored a column in the National Cadillac - LaSalle newsletter under the pen name "Mr. Bentwrench", in which he answered readers' questions and gave advice with wit, humor and expertise. Bob operated his own Volkswagen parts and repair business in Huntsville, AL for 8 years before returning to Cincinnati. He was also an avid private pilot. One of his greatest lifetime experiences was flying a B-25 Bomber on his 77th birthday.The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the caring and kind staff of Hospice of Cincinnati, who made his final weeks so comfortable. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, June 10th from 11 am until 1 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Social distancing and face masks are strongly recommended. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.