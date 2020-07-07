Robert "Bob" Moss
Loveland - Robert "Bob" Moss. Beloved husband of 62 years to LaVerne "Mary" (nee Miller) Moss. Loving father of Renee (Bill) Moster, Rhea (Stephan) Janos, Steven (Kim Berning) Moss and Michael (Nickie) Moss. Proud grandfather of Gregg, Glenn, Amy, Bryan (Katie), Sara (Matt), D.J., Daniel and Michael. Great grandfather of Eean, Bailey, Scarlett, Kali and Bryce. Dear brother of Joan White, Carol Lawson and the late Rita Payne. Truck driver for 33 years. Passed away July 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Friends will be received Thursday, July 9 from 9-11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 PM at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the American Heart Association
