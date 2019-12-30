|
|
Robert NeCamp, Sr.
Loveland - Robert NeCamp, beloved husband of the late Mary G. NeCamp (nee Holt). Devoted father of Mark (Cuc) NeCamp, Stephen (Mary Jane) NeCamp, Ned (Teresa) NeCamp, Robert (Deborah) NeCAMP, Nicholas (DeJuana) NeCamp, David (Julia) Necamp, Mary Schwab, Ursula (Michael) Nutley and John (Terri) NeCamp. Loving grandfather of 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Janet Phaff, Anita Reckley and the recently departed Lois Kaufman. Passed away on December 25, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10am - 12pm, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm, both at Community of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to . Condolences may be expressed at:
GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020