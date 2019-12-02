Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
Robert Ottke
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church
2014 Springdale Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Robert "Bobby" Ottke


1939 - 2019
Robert "Bobby" Ottke Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Ottke

Cincinnati - Robert "Bobby" H., loving son of the late Herman and Alma Ottke, caring brother of Marilyn (Charles) Schaefer, Don (Kathy), Tom (Mary Beth), Ralph (Patty) Ottke, brother-in-law of Peggy (the late Dan) and Barbara (the late Jack) Ottke, beloved uncle of 14. A special thank you to the caregivers of Graceworks, Springdale House for the numerous years of care. Also survived by many family and friends. Passed away Sunday, December 1st, 2019. Age 80. Mass of Christian Burial Fri. Dec., 6th at 10:00AM at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Graceworks, 11651 Walnut St. Cinti, OH 45246. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
