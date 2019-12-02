|
|
Robert "Bobby" Ottke
Cincinnati - Robert "Bobby" H., loving son of the late Herman and Alma Ottke, caring brother of Marilyn (Charles) Schaefer, Don (Kathy), Tom (Mary Beth), Ralph (Patty) Ottke, brother-in-law of Peggy (the late Dan) and Barbara (the late Jack) Ottke, beloved uncle of 14. A special thank you to the caregivers of Graceworks, Springdale House for the numerous years of care. Also survived by many family and friends. Passed away Sunday, December 1st, 2019. Age 80. Mass of Christian Burial Fri. Dec., 6th at 10:00AM at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 2014 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Graceworks, 11651 Walnut St. Cinti, OH 45246. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019