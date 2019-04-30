Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St Bernard Church
Taylor's Creek, OH
View Map
Robert P Eckhoff

Cleves - Robert P "Bob" Eckhoff, beloved husband of Beverly "Bev" Riehle Eckhoff, devoted father of Kim (Chris) Schmitz and the late Stephanie (Nick) Kleiner, loving grandfather of Brooklyn and Dylan Schmitz and Noah Kleiner. Retired auto insurance appraiser. Died, Monday, April 29, 2019 age 75. Please join the family for the funeral mass, Thursday, 10 AM, St Bernard Church, Taylor's Creek. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Downs Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Ave, Cincinnati (45212) or , 644 Linn St, Cincinnati (45203). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019
