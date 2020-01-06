|
|
Robert P. O'Brien
Robert P. O'Brien beloved husband of Mary (Nee: Fresco) O'Brien. Loving father of Cathleen (Gregory) Horn, Michael (Jane) O'Brien, Patricia (Ron) Patterson, Theresa (Howard) Figueroa and Erin (Joe) Fields. Dear brother of Dennis (Julie) O'Brien and Mary Catherine Caskey. Devoted grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of five. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on January 4, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Visitation will be Thurs. Jan. 9th from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Fri. Jan. 10th 11:00 A.M. at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman, 45238. If so desired memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3960 Red Bank Rd., Suite 140, 45227. radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020