Robert P. Porta
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Joan Porta (nee Clein), loving father of Denise (Mark) Rodgers, Patrick (Sandra) Porta, Sandy Porta, Robert Porta and Tracy (Dan) Gilday, grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, brother of LaVerne Weston, Donna Ryan and the late Ronald Porta. Saturday, September 28, 2019 age 78. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at St. Vincent DePaul Church. Memorials may be made to Children's Interstitial Lung Disease Foundation (child-foundation.org)www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019