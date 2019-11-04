|
Robert R. Earley
August 3, 1926 - October 25, 2019
Beloved husband of Patricia F. (Kennedy) Earley of 62 years, loving father of Jeffrey (Maggie), Peter (Kimberly), the late Janet Verderber (Greg) and Chris Earley, Grandpop of Katie, John, Meg, McKenzie and Jordan and great-granddaughters Mae and Alice. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY, August 3, 1926. He was a US Army Veteran of WWII and earned a Chemical Engineering degree from Cornell University in 1950. Bob and Pat (deceased 2014) were married in 1952 and moved to Cincinnati that same year. Bob joined Proctor & Gamble as a Chemical Engineer where he was part of a team that developed Pringle's. Bob was inducted into the Finneytown Hall of Fame in 2006. Notable accomplishments are his service as a Finneytown Schools board member, two terms as president, as a deacon and elder at Northminster Presbyterian Church, as a Red Cross volunteer and team lead for Proctor & Gamble's United Way Campaign in the 1970's. Bob touched people wherever he went with his warm smile and hello.
Bob is also remembered by extended family in Columbus, Ohio (Plesser clan) and the Mickey family in Columbus and Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any cancer research organization or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019