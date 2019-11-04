Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Earley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Earley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Earley Obituary
Robert R. Earley

August 3, 1926 - October 25, 2019

Beloved husband of Patricia F. (Kennedy) Earley of 62 years, loving father of Jeffrey (Maggie), Peter (Kimberly), the late Janet Verderber (Greg) and Chris Earley, Grandpop of Katie, John, Meg, McKenzie and Jordan and great-granddaughters Mae and Alice. Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY, August 3, 1926. He was a US Army Veteran of WWII and earned a Chemical Engineering degree from Cornell University in 1950. Bob and Pat (deceased 2014) were married in 1952 and moved to Cincinnati that same year. Bob joined Proctor & Gamble as a Chemical Engineer where he was part of a team that developed Pringle's. Bob was inducted into the Finneytown Hall of Fame in 2006. Notable accomplishments are his service as a Finneytown Schools board member, two terms as president, as a deacon and elder at Northminster Presbyterian Church, as a Red Cross volunteer and team lead for Proctor & Gamble's United Way Campaign in the 1970's. Bob touched people wherever he went with his warm smile and hello.

Bob is also remembered by extended family in Columbus, Ohio (Plesser clan) and the Mickey family in Columbus and Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any cancer research organization or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -