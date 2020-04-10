Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Hughes Obituary
Robert R Hughes

6/7/1930 - 3/12/2020

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marilyn J Hughes, sister, Lois Herschede of California, children, Michelle Soria (Enrique) of Mexico and Holly Levine (Michael) of Michigan, grandchildren, Andrew Bauer (Bethany) of Cincinnati, Kathleen Bauer of Cincinnati, Allison Levine of Michigan and Christopher Levine of Michigan. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hazel Hughes of Cincinnati and daughter, Cheri Bauer of Cincinnati. Bob was a graduate of Hughes High School and the University of Cincinnati as well as a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity

Our family would like to thank the Carlisle in Naples, Avow Hospice and The Chateau at Moorings Park in Naples, Florida for the compassionate care received by our loved one. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -