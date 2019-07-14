|
Robert Raymond Wiley
Montgomery - Robert Raymond Wiley, Bob age 81 passed away peacefully on 7/9/2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash after a sudden illness. He was born in 1938 in Cleveland, OH to Howard and Norma Wiley and was a long-time resident of Montgomery, OH. Bob is a 1965 graduate of Rocky River High School then attended Denison University where he got his undergrad in teaching and to Univ of Cincy for his master's degree. In 1965, Bob married Anita Clark who passed away in 2016. He is survived by daughters, Lisa Sackett (John) Tricia Paddock (Brian) and grandchildren, Corinne Sackett, Bradley Sackett, Luke Paddock, Ryan Paddock, brother Bill Wiley (Pat) and nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Please see www.strawserfuneralhome.com for full obit.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019